Amitabh Bachchan follows Congress on Twitter, receives mixed reactions

Not everybody in the was happy that on Friday its official handle, @INCIndia, thanked film actor for a follow. There were tweets from supporters pointing to Bachchan’s recent support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the souring of relations between the Nehru-Gandhi family and Bachchan.

Interestingly, some of these tweets were liked by junior office-bearers of the party. As for Bachchan, he follows over 1,500 handles, which not only include Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, but several Opposition leaders as well. Bachchan also follows the official handle of the BJP, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its chief Sitaram Yechury, the Aam Aadmi Party and YSR Congress, among some others.