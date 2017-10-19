An apology for note ban

South actor Kamal Haasan, who has made his political ambitions known but has said his political colour is “certainly not saffron”, has now decided to apologise for “hastily” supporting demonetisation. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of certain currency notes last year, Haasan had tweeted “this has to be lauded transcending party lines”. Now, in a column in the Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan, the actor said he was “duty-bound to openly apologise for his haste”. The actor went on: “If the Prime Minister admits the mistake... another salaam (salute) from me is waiting for him.” He added, “Correcting the mistake... and importantly, admitting it, is the hallmark of great leaders.”