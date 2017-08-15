An aspirational speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often used his speeches from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day as a method of making assurances to the nation about the future path of development. These assurances can be both big and small; for example, on his first Independence Day as PM, Mr Modi laid out the vision for a manufacturing revival that became “Make in India”; in 2015, at the other end of the scale, he indicated that his government would raise the pensions to freedom fighters and their families. The latter was done; the former is, naturally, harder to implement and ...