An e-commerce 'shorts' story

Is landing a leadership job at Flipkart
on your wish list for 2018? Be warned, there is a catch — namely, boxer shorts.
A disgruntled customer recently tweeted his complaint that Flipkart
had sent him defective undergarments, tagging the company, its founders, the CEO and even former Chief Product Officer Punit Soni in it. In jest — and probably a bit of frustration too — Soni, who now runs his own company in the Bay Area, tweeted to his 14,000 odd followers that “once you work in an e-commerce
company, you should resign yourselves to being cc-ed in complaints about boxer shorts.
For the rest of your life”.
