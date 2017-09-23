An industry at the crossroads

Any evaluation of this government’s economic agenda will indicate that while there is earnestness of intent and hard work, the same cannot be said of the outcomes. A case in point is the below-par performance of the manufacturing sector. This is despite the fact that the government has focused sharply on this sector, in view of its importance as an engine of economic growth and job creation. The government has taken up several high-profile initiatives and programmes such as Make in India, Skill India, liberalisation of FDI, defence procurement policy, and infrastructure ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?