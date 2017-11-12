An inevitable crisis

This weekend, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) examined the planned odd-even car rationing scheme that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government wanted to introduce in order to address the city’s pollution emergency, and ordered constraints on its operation. The Tribunal directed the scheme to operate without exemptions, such as for women drivers and for two-wheelers and asked if it was being brought into force on a whim. The NGT also questioned the rationale for an increase in parking fees, which the Delhi government thought would control the number of cars used by commuters and ...