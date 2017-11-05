An unequal position for soldiers

Politicians never lose an opportunity to praise our armed forces, none more so than the present Prime Minister, his Cabinet and party. So you’d think the attention they pay to the welfare and status of our soldiers must be irreproachable. One Rank One Pension suggests it is, but read on and discover the full truth. The decision to ask the Army to build three foot overbridges in Mumbai is just the latest example of misuse. Soldiers are not construction workers or odd-job handymen to undertake difficult or urgent repairs. Whilst no one would question using the Army for ...