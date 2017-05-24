An unhealthy trend

The onset of vector-borne diseases, such as chikungunya, dengue, malaria and others, in many parts of the country much before the usual time this year is a clear indication of the health authorities’ failure to take necessary preventive action. Usually, such diseases flare up during the rainy season due to conditions favourable for the proliferation of mosquitoes and other vectors. The worst hit, as usual, are the major urban centres. Delhi alone has witnessed 92 confirmed cases of chikungunya and dengue, with 38 deaths, since January though the peak phase is yet to come. Little ...