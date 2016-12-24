Analysts caution against bottom fishing in Divi's

Strong observations by US FDA for Unit II facility, accounts for 70% of the company's revenues

Strong observations by US FDA for Unit II facility, accounts for 70% of the company's revenues

The Divi’s Laboratories stock fell 22% on Friday to Rs 866 after more clarity emerged on observations by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its unit-II facility at Visakhapatnam. The USFDA puts its inspection report in Form 483 that deals with violations of various regulations. In Divi’s case, the USFDA’s report of its inspection from November 29 to December 6 had five observations, of which four were serious. Why the investors sold the stock was because unit-II — that includes export-oriented facility, pharma special economic zone (SEZ) ...

Ram Prasad Sahu