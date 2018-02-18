Ananth Kumar and chemistry of parliamentary affairs

At a pharmaceutical industry conference in Bengaluru, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananth Kumar said he was surprised when he was asked to head the parliamentary affairs ministry after the last cabinet reshuffle in 2016. He had been heading the chemicals & fertiliser ministry since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014.

Kumar said he understands that he was given parliamentary affairs because the Prime Minister thought that to run parliamentary affairs one needed a certain amount of chemistry.