..and a dynasty war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Later, the PM also hosted a dinner for her at the Falaknuma Palace Hotel. Taking a dig at Modi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that while the foreign dignitary was welcome, it was a “paradox” to find those who criticise dynastic politics are standing with “folded hands” to welcome the daughter of the US president.