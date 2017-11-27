The wedding venue of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s son Utkarsh, slated for December 3, has been shifted to the Veterinary College ground in Patna. A statement issued by Modi’s personal assistant said the decision to move the location from Sakha Maidan in Rajendra Nagar was taken after weighing the threat perception. Readers of Chinese Whispers might remember an earlier post in the section about the emergence of a video purportedly showing Tej Pratap, former minister and elder son of Lalu Prasad, threatening to disrupt the wedding. Prasad had, however, dismissed the alleged “threat” and assured the deputy CM there was nothing to worry.
And the argument continues...
Business Standard Last Updated at November 27, 2017 22:43 IST
