Andamans getaway

Well, mercy me, Mr Veer Savarkar was here. Not here on Havelock Island exactly, but a 90-minute ferry ride away in Port Blair, at the Cellular Jail into which the British tossed troublesome Indians.

I won’t get to see the jail, but from the film I saw on the ferry, it is a mean building. It takes a special meanness to pick beautiful places in which to deny people a view, although sometimes this backfires – apparently, Archbishop Makarios of Cyprus described his imprisonment in Seychelles as a vacation, and tried to buy the Governor’s Lodge where he was confined. ...