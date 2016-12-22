Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng: Trump's global strength

Much effort has been expended to explain Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the United States’ presidential election. But perhaps the simplest explanation is the most accurate: Mr Trump’s opponents got played. From former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who was by virtually all accounts the favourite to win, to the Republicans who opposed his candidacy, people vastly underestimated the US President-elect. World powers, particularly in Asia, should not make the same mistake. During the campaign, Mr Trump knew exactly who Clinton was: Smart and experienced, but ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?