Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng: Trump's global strength

Trump is the ultimate Machiavellian prince, operating almost exclusively on ruthless self-interest

Trump is the ultimate Machiavellian prince, operating almost exclusively on ruthless self-interest

Much effort has been expended to explain Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the United States’ presidential election. But perhaps the simplest explanation is the most accurate: Mr Trump’s opponents got played. From former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who was by virtually all accounts the favourite to win, to the Republicans who opposed his candidacy, people vastly underestimated the US President-elect. World powers, particularly in Asia, should not make the same mistake. During the campaign, Mr Trump knew exactly who Clinton was: Smart and experienced, but ...

Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng