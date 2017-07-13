Angad Thakur and Tejas

Manihari, or Manihari Ghat, has lost some of the importance it used to possess. This is a place where Krishna is believed to have lost one of his jewels (mani), thus giving it the name of Manihari. Manihari is in Katihar district. Therefore, it is close to Katihar junction. If one travels towards the Northeast, one can’t miss Katihar. It is a busy junction with lines that radiate in various directions — Barauni, Kumedpur, Purnea, Barsoi, Samastipur. And there is a minor line from Katihar to Manihari, just under 25 km away. Manihari is on the Ganga, near ...