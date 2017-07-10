Anil Kumble's resignation: A governance issue

Anil Kumble resigned as head coach of the Indian cricket team in June 2017, because Virat Kohli, the captain, and some team members did not like his style of working, and the relationship between the captain and the coach became ‘untenable’. It is not for the first time that the head coach of the Indian team had to leave his job over differences with the captain. The head coach’s responsibilities include developing the overall coaching plan and monitoring the performance of the coaching staff, finalising the playing 11 and formulating strategy in ...