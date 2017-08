“If your phone falls by the rider’s side, wait till he or she disembarks to pick it up. If you want to fix the rear-view mirror, seek permission from the rider.” These directions are part of a short animation clip that has made to train its drivers in etiquette and decorum. After failing to rein in errant drivers, who have been accused of everything from misbehaving with riders to crimes such as rape, is now relying on animation to show the way. The video clip is part of the training programme for drivers before they join the platform.