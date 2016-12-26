Anjuli Bhargava: Jet, set and gone

As we enter 2017, the Jet Airways of old is no more and the industry mourns its demise

Readers who were at the top of their careers in the 1990s, those who were born in the 1960s and 1970s and of course anyone in the aviation sector in India will all remember — with a certain wistfulness — the heydays of India’s first credible private airline, Jet Airways. Jet Airways — which took to the skies in 1993 (as an air taxi operator to begin with) — was iconic in a way for the Indian public, used to only the tired service and feel offered by public sector airline Indian Airlines (prior to the merger with Air India). While Indian Airlines got the ...

Anjuli Bhargava