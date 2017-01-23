Anjuli Bhargava: Late is truly a four-letter word

Airlines and authorities must take immediate steps to mitigate factors in flight delays

The last few weeks of 2016 and the first few of 2017 have been full of woes for passengers and fun and games for the aviation sector in India. Loads of flights across the country have been delayed. With fog enveloping Delhi and north India somewhat earlier than usual, flight schedules in and out of Delhi and many other northern sectors have gone haywire. On-time performances (OTP) of most airlines have taken a severe beating. Late has of late truly turned out to be a four-letter word for IndiGo, the largest private player with the airline’s OTP taking a particularly severe ...

Anjuli Bhargava