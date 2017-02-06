Anjuli Bhargava: One step towards a better world

Technology use in education highlights many cases of how a motivated teacher can make a difference

Technology use in education in India highlights many delightful cases of how a motivated teacher can make all the difference

Students of Class 4-8 in a government school in Bengaluru recently went on a field trip to New York. They watched a video made by The New York Times called “The Displaced”, a film about refugee children from Ukraine, Sudan and Syria. They watched food packets being dropped from planes and the children scrambling for them. For a while the children were immersed in the travails and lives of the refugee children and could identify with them. You may well ask who sponsored this trip as something like this would have been prohibitively expensive and far out of reach of these ...

Anjuli Bhargava