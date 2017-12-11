Anti-politics

In this winter of our discontent, our cup runneth over with many maladies: Air we cannot breathe, water we cannot drink without getting sick, doctors and hospitals we cannot trust to heal, vegetables we cannot afford even in the supposedly flush season, an economy we cannot trust to grow rapidly.

Our daily news diet feeds us ghastly tales of lynch mobs running unchecked and children being both victims and perpetrators of foulest of deeds. Even that perennial diversion, the political theatre of elections, is reduced to such low drama as to fully deserve Mani Shankar Aiyar’s dreadful ...