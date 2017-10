(RSS)-affiliated organisations, particularly the (BMS) and (LUB), are under pressure from their constituents to criticise the Narendra Modi government on the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) regime and demonetisation.



While the BMS is a trade union, LUB has owners of small and medium enterprises (SME) as members.

The BMS has announced a public rally against the Modi government’s economic policies on November 17. With indications from the PM and others that the government could announce some relief for SMEs at the Council meeting on October 6, these organisations had drafts of their press statements ready from early afternoon.

They said they would release the statements as soon as the relief measures were announced.