Appearances can, indeed, be deceptive

India's wealthy like to be seen entertaining - and being entertained - in affluent places

Delfino’s, in London, isn’t cool or chichi the way some places become fashionable for a while. What it is, is terribly busy, serving the best pizzas in town — and, as we discovered, courtesy a frequent diner known for his magnanimity, that its spaghetti with bolognaise meat sauce was the epitome of epicurean heaven. It is also a magnet for India’s richest Londoners — whether residents or visitors. Our host, who regularly makes the rich list, was clearly well enough known — greeting the owner by name and shaking the hands of the waiters. He’d made a ...

Kishore Singh