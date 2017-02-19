Appetite for exports

The government seems to have struck upon a novel way of attracting interest in India’s services exports — by organising a food festival. At the Global Exhibition on Services — the government’s



flagship event to promote the services sector — a mega spread will be made available for domestic and foreign businesses to munch on while contemplating ways to promote India’s sectoral services.



While the government is organising hectic road shows to shore up support for the event, some corporations have made clear their displeasure with the location being in far-off Greater Noida, outside



Delhi, rather than the centrally-located Pragati Maidan. Nonetheless, businesses are looking at the food stalls to “spice up” proceedings following the long journey to the venue.

Business Standard