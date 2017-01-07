Approach to history should be objective, says President Pranab Mukherjee

Also says the more we know about our regions, the more we enrich the whole country's history

We must keep in mind that there is no conflict or contradiction between the promotion of regional history and the pursuit of the history of our country as a whole. Indeed, the more we know about our regions, the more we enrich the history of the whole country. My first Master’s degree is in the subject of history. Kolkata, where I studied, has been home to some of our great historians like Sir Jadunath Sarkar, professor R C Majumdar, professor N K Sinha, professor D C Sircar, professor B N Mukherjee and others. They doubtless wrote on Bengal, but their eyes were also set on India as ...

