Are you ready for the BEPS effect?

How does the multilateral convention (MLC) impact Indian businesses? The MLC will primarily impact those multinational enterprises that are using low-tax jurisdictions and favourable treaty shopping to minimise their tax liability in their global operations. “This will impact taxpayers engaging in egregious tax planning schemes,” says Rakesh Nangia, managing partner, Nangia & Co, a chartered accountancy firm. It will apply to 93 tax treaties that India has with other countries. “The MLC will essentially modify the global tax treaty framework. It will sit atop all ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?