Arguing about aspirations

Conventional wisdom states that unemployment rate in a poor country like India is bound to remain low because people cannot afford to remain unemployed. People may be willing to work even at very low wages rather than stay unemployed. Perhaps, it is time to correct this understanding. India is not a poor country as it was in the past. It is a developing country with a large middle class, often described as a young, impatient and aspirational middle class. This aspirational middle class youth is not willing to work for a pittance. It'd rather sit out of the labour force than ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?