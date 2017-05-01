Arjun and Arjan

At a conference on the new corporate insolvency regime, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs was to make the inaugural address after an address by guest of honour, Supreme Court judge But since the minister had an important assignment he took the microphone first. Referring to Sikri’s first name and his own he said, “Jahan do do Arjun, yeh (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) ka kuch galat nahi ho sakta.” He completed his short speech saying the legal luminaries would take care of the technicalities.

Sikri’s first name is Arjan Kumar. Arjun is the third pandava brother of Hindu epic Mahabharata, while Guru Arjan is the fifth Sikh Guru.