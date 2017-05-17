'Arm-twisting' tactic?

While the Congress sees the hand of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the income tax crackdown on Lalu Prasad and his kin, senior leader laid the blame at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s door. A day after Kumar said the Centre could get the matter probed if there was any irregularity, Modi said he had not sought the help of a central agency on his “exposé”. He went as far to hint that it was Kumar, who was using central agencies to arm-twist Prasad and “keep him under control”.