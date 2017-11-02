Army to the rescue

The Maharashtra
government’s decision to ask the Indian Army
to build foot overbridges
in Mumbai has sparked a debate. The Army
has carried out similar tasks in the border areas and on dangerous terrain, where its expertise was required. But in the middle of the nation’s business capital?
The Army
allows elections to take place. It fights on the border; battles insurgency; carries out relief work after floods, earthquakes and tsunamis; completes the construction of stadiums and wins medals at sporting events. Even children falling into borewells are rescued by the Army.
It run arguably the best schools and medical and engineering colleges.
I have a few suggestions. Hand over the judiciary to the Army.
It will dispose of years of pending cases in no time. Let there be only one cadre, where everyone enrolled completes a short service commission in the Army
and then moves to other tasks while remaining under the Army
Act. Why not hand over the country to the Army?
In 2019, let there be an option for a military government and see what voters have to say about that.
T R Ramaswami, Mumbai
Letters
can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU