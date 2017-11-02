Army to the rescue

The government’s decision to ask the to build in Mumbai has sparked a debate. The has carried out similar tasks in the border areas and on dangerous terrain, where its expertise was required. But in the middle of the nation’s business capital?

The allows elections to take place. It fights on the border; battles insurgency; carries out relief work after floods, earthquakes and tsunamis; completes the construction of stadiums and wins medals at sporting events. Even children falling into borewells are rescued by the It run arguably the best schools and medical and engineering colleges.

I have a few suggestions. Hand over the judiciary to the It will dispose of years of pending cases in no time. Let there be only one cadre, where everyone enrolled completes a short service commission in the and then moves to other tasks while remaining under the Act. Why not hand over the country to the In 2019, let there be an option for a military government and see what voters have to say about that.

T R Ramaswami, Mumbai

