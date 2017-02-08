TRENDING ON BS
Artful reminder

A colourful reminder of their democratic responsibilities!

Business Standard 

With Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh round the corner, some district administrators in the state have decided to take the help of women teachers for a novel task. They have been despatched to apply mehendi on the hands of rural women. The mehendi designs will not be simple works of art; they will carry slogans urging them to vote. A colourful reminder of their democratic responsibilities!

