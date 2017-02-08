With Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh round the corner, some district administrators in the state have decided to take the help of women teachers for a novel task. They have been despatched to apply mehendi on the hands of rural women. The mehendi designs will not be simple works of art; they will carry slogans urging them to vote. A colourful reminder of their democratic responsibilities!
Artful reminder
Business Standard February 8, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
