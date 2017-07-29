Artificial Intelligence poses both opportunities and threats

Two Silicon Valley titans recently crossed swords on social media. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk and his counterpart in Facebook Mark Zuckerberg disagreed on the potential dangers to humanity that could arise from artificial intelligence (AI). Mr Musk has argued that AI poses a danger to homo sapiens and he is certainly not alone in holding that view. Stephen Hawking is one of many other public intellectuals who have expressed such fears. Mr Zuckerberg’s take is that these doomsday scenarios are really negative and in some ways “pretty irresponsible”. In response, Mr Musk ...