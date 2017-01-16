Arunabha Ghosh: Innovators, financiers learn your lessons

Hundreds of firms in India work to plug gaps in energy access through DRE solutions

Hundreds of firms in India work to plug gaps in energy access through decentralised renewable energy (DRE) solutions. They have a range of offerings: Selling or leasing solar home systems; microgrids; hybrid installations combining solar, wind, biomass or small hydro; productive energy services (irrigation, crop drying or storage, mechanical workshops); innovative financing for end-users; training workers in the DRE sector. As this column has argued earlier (Put off-grid on radar, August 16, 2016), the most innovative among these could complement the government’s ambitions for energy ...

