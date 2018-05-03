Ashok Mitra: The unreconstructed Communist intellectual

Ashok Mitra, the unrepentant and unreconstructed Communist intellectual, passed away on May Day. Tributes have been paid to him both as one of India’s leading economists as also one of the CPM’s leading figures in the 1980s. But there were many sides to this remarkable man.

In November 1966, Parliament had been assaulted by cow protection activists mobilised by the RSS. Seven people had been killed in police firing and the Home Minister Gulzarilal Nanda was forced to resign. Some months later in June 1967, Indira Gandhi’s government set up a high-powered committee to ...