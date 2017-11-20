Assam takes lead

As political parties and experts continue to debate the pros and cons of the recently introduced goods and services tax (GST), the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), the regional board for holding Class XII examinations in the state, has decided to introduce the GST in its curriculum from the current academic year for students who opt for economics as one of the subjects. “The introduction of the chapter on GST is not only to encourage the students to get a thorough idea and knowledge on GST but also to clear the confusion over GST that prevails among the common people of the state,” said AHSEC secretary Kamaljyoti Gogoi. Assam was also the first state in the country to ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill on GST after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill in December last year.