At the GM club's doorsteps

With the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) green-lighting approval of the genetically modified (GM) mustard, DMH-11, for commercial cultivation, India seems to have moved closer to joining the club of over 25 nations which grow gene-altered food crops. Yet, more hurdles need to be overcome before the GM mustard, developed by the Delhi University’s Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants, could reach the farmers. A formidable one among them is the stiff resistance from the detractors of the GM crops, including the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an affiliate of the saffron ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?