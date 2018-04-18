ATM cash crisis: The silence on Rs 2,000 notes is too loud to miss

It was a bright December day last year and the talk revolved around New Year plans, places to visit, and what to look forward to. Four months later, when the news of ATMs going dry across several states made headlines, the December conversation came alive.

Will 2018 unravel anything big, maybe another disruption, I had asked my lunch companion, who generally keeps a close track of anything that’s of any significance. That includes people and developments in the government. In the run-up to the 2019 election, it must be consolidation time and of course there’s little chance of any ...