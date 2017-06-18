Attack on freedom of press can imperil citizens' rights: M Hamid Ansari

'The press played an important role in educating, convincing and mobilising our people'

Today is a memorable occasion, the resurrection of a happening in our freedom struggle, a reminder to a younger generation of the role that media in the hands of people committed to a cause could do to motivate the public. This is the 70th year of our Independence and the National Herald’s return to active media space with a commemorative edition is worthy of being celebrated. Conceived by Jawaharlal Nehru, the National Herald began its publication from Lucknow in 1938 and soon became the voice of our Independence movement. Its banner of ‘freedom in ...

Hamid Ansari