Auction satellite TV rights

The government is reviewing the process of granting permission to satellite television companies for uplinking and downlinking channels.

This is a positive development as TV channels beamed using satellites should not be regulated in isolation but in sync with the overall technological and business models prevalent in the telecom and broadcasting space. Responding to a letter from the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry on the need for a change, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has floated a consultation paper on issues related to uplinking and downlinking of TV ...