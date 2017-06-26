Avert disaster

With reference to “No time for software testing now: chairman Navin Kumar” (June 26), the news on the front page of Business Standard sent shivers down my spine. I faced a similar situation in 1986 in the when the computer system was introduced. I was the collector of customs and had to face the terrible situation of failing software every now and then leading to agitation by importers and exporters. All trade and industry associations used to swoop down on me blaming the stoppage of work. I managed to carry on temporarily with manual processes but that was a much simpler situation than the goods and services tax (GST). If all the software fails, the input credit will stop and there will be mass protest. The chairman, Navin Kumar, has said, “We would have loved to have a couple of months more before the roll out.” The government should give him two months and commenced the on September 1.There is still time to avoid the disaster.

Sukumar Mukhopadhyay, New Delhi

