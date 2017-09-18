Avoidable issues

During the past three years, there have been several reforms in the in India. The tax (GST) has been claimed as a revolutionary step in the direction of improving and simplifying taxation and tax collection procedures. Initial hiccups are many. Some of these should have been avoided to ensure that whatever credibility in the public mind remains of the government’s intentions is not further eroded.

It’s well known that there was tax evasion before the days and therefore collecting the would be unavoidable in certain situations. But this needs to be done transparently. Many and outlets are straightaway adding another 18 per cent to the pre- price which give rise to genuine apprehensions in the minds of customers. Perhaps, central and state governments could nominate district level ombudsmen to receive customers’/consumers’ grievances in such situations.

M G Warrier Mumbai

