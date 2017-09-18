JUST IN
Consider social impact
Avoidable issues

During the past three years, there have been several reforms in the taxation system in India. The goods and services tax (GST) has been claimed as a revolutionary step in the direction of improving and simplifying taxation and tax collection procedures. Initial hiccups are many. Some of these should have been avoided to ensure that whatever credibility in the public mind remains of the government’s intentions is not further eroded.

It’s well known that there was tax evasion before the GST days and therefore collecting the GST would be unavoidable in certain situations. But this needs to be done transparently. Many sales and services outlets are straightaway adding another 18 per cent GST to the pre-GST price which give rise to genuine apprehensions in the minds of customers. Perhaps, central and state governments could nominate district level ombudsmen to receive customers’/consumers’ grievances in such situations.

M G Warrier  Mumbai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, September 18 2017. 22:30 IST

