Avoidable issues

During the past three years, there have been several reforms in the taxation system
in India. The goods and services
tax (GST) has been claimed as a revolutionary step in the direction of improving and simplifying taxation and tax collection procedures. Initial hiccups are many. Some of these should have been avoided to ensure that whatever credibility in the public mind remains of the government’s intentions is not further eroded.
It’s well known that there was tax evasion before the GST
days and therefore collecting the GST
would be unavoidable in certain situations. But this needs to be done transparently. Many sales
and services
outlets are straightaway adding another 18 per cent GST
to the pre-GST
price which give rise to genuine apprehensions in the minds of customers. Perhaps, central and state governments could nominate district level ombudsmen to receive customers’/consumers’ grievances in such situations.
M G Warrier Mumbai
