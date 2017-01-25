Bangalore University decided to honour Bengaluru boy and “The Wall” of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid, with an honorary doctorate. It was just that Dravid was not informed of the move nor was his consent taken. The university authorities were scrambling to reach the former Indian cricket captain for the last two days. When they finally caught up with Dravid’s wife, Vijeta, they were told he was out of town and unlikely to be present for this weekend’s honour. So much for planning.
Award without awardee
Bangalore University decided to honour Dravid with doctorate without informing him of the move
Business Standard January 25, 2017 Last Updated at 22:33 IST
