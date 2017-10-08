Azmal Hoque is a human being, not a statistic

I wonder if the Prime Minister and his Bharatiya Janata Party colleagues realise how hurtful it feels when an Indian is asked to prove he’s a citizen of this country. It suggests you don’t belong and aren’t wanted. Worse, it’s an experience that’s probably limited to the minority communities and, perhaps, primarily Muslims. I doubt if the police ever question the citizenship of a Hindu. The story behind the treatment of Mohammad Azmal Hoque is both astonishing and distressing. After serving in the Army for 30 years, he retired in September 2016 as a ...