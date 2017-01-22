Though the Congress has named former prime minister Manmohan Singh as one of its star campaigners in Punjab in the run-up to the Assembly polls in February, party managers are not sure if his health would permit the long hours and strain. Singh recently launched the Congress’ poll manifesto for Punjab in Delhi, raising hopes that he might address a rally or two in the poll-bound state.
Back on the campaign trail
Party managers are not sure if Manmohan Singh's health would permit the long hours and strain
Business Standard January 22, 2017 Last Updated at 22:38 IST
http://mybs.in/2USh93r
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Plan now with just Rs.3000 p.m. Know more
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU