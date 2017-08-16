Rahul Gandhi will visit Uttarakhand on August 18 to participate in a programme organised by his alma mater Doon School, party officials said on Wednesday. Uttarakhand state Congress chief Pritam Singh held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the preparations. Party spokesperson Garima Dasauni said Gandhi would be accorded a warm welcome by party workers and leaders on his arrival at the Jollygrant Airport on Friday. Gandhi’s father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi also studied at the Doon School.
Back to school
Business Standard August 16, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
