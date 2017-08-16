Back to school

TRENDING ON BS
Rahul Gandhi will visit Uttarakhand on August 18 to participate in a programme organised by his alma mater Doon School, party officials said on Wednesday. Uttarakhand state Congress chief Pritam Singh held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the preparations. Party spokesperson Garima Dasauni said Gandhi would be accorded a warm welcome by party workers and leaders on his arrival at the Jollygrant Airport on Friday. Gandhi’s father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi also studied at the Doon School.

