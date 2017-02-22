Back to the future

The more they change, the more they remain the same. Uber and Ola, the ride-hailing apps that looked to disrupt the traditional taxi business, are fast adopting the model of the incumbents. As they face the twin challenge of getting a critical mass of commuters to use their services so that their drivers can turn profitable faster, they are adopting strategies long used by traditional taxi operators. Besides setting up kiosks outside metro rail stations in Bengaluru, they have started offering hourly rate packages. So much for disruption!