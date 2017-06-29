Bad characters on trains

Old reports are treasure-troves of information. There was a Report of the Indian Police Commission 1902-03. It is full of ideas about reforming police, including what we would today call GRP and RPF. “It has been proposed that the railway police force should be made an Imperial establishment for the whole of India. The Commission are unable to accept this suggestion. The unit of police administration is the province, and a departure from this principle in the case of the railway police would greatly weaken the co-operation between that force and the district police. It would also ...