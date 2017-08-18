Bad news and writer's fatigue

I’m tired and grumpy, and I almost didn’t write a column at all because my plan for the day was to lie under the dining table under a blanket with my thumb in my mouth and my face in a sack of salted chips and a glass of something comforting. I’m only writing this out of a tiresome sense of duty, and to annoy the people who hate self-indulgent columns. I figure I’ll just list all the reasons why I’m tired and grumpy—literally list them—so that we don’t have to have a great whacking discussion about any of it, because I'm all discussed ...