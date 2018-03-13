Balm for mayhem: How yoga is important for people involved in stock markets

-
ALSO READLetter to BS: Farmers call off Mumbai protest after govt agrees to demands After Maharashtra, farmers march towards Delhi, demand loan waiver: Updates Maharashtra farmers call off protest; Fadnavis bows to pressure: Highlights Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands Maharashtra farmers, across all crops, have much to complain about
-
Yoga balm for market mayhem A handful of big brokerages are planning to observe International Yoga Day in a grand manner this year. One brokerage is planning to book a big auditorium and get an expert to demonstrate yoga basics to its workforce; the chief executive of another is planning to address his employees on how yoga is important for people involved in the stock markets. “Yoga teaches you discipline. It also teaches you persistence. Yoga will help employees detach themselves from the mayhem in the markets,” he said. Small gains The impact of the success of the Nashik to Mumbai ‘long march’ of farmers was visible in New Delhi on Tuesday. A few more than a handful of journalists turned up for the press conferences of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) parliamentary party leader, Mohammad Salim, during the parliament session.
On Tuesday, Salim was surprised to find the conference room at Parliament House at least partially full. The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which is affiliated to the CPI (M), also held a press conference at its Delhi office along with some other organisations to announce its forthcoming protests, and was pleasantly surprised to have more than the usual number of journalists turn up to listen to what it had to say.An iPhone 6 for the almighty Priests at a temple in Andhra Pradesh were surprised when they found an iPhone 6 inside the hundi or the donation box of the temple. While the Subramanya Swamy temple in Mopidevi, Krishna district, has received big-ticket donations in the past, the temple administration said this was the first time they had seen such an offering being made by a devotee. The box containing the handset was not only sealed, it also had the warranty card. While some temple administrators suspected it might have been donated by the owner of a mobile shop, they were unsure if the almighty was ready yet to respond to phone calls from mortals.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU