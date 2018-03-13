Balm for mayhem: How yoga is important for people involved in stock markets

balm for market mayhem A handful of big brokerages are planning to observe International Day in a grand manner this year. One brokerage is planning to book a big auditorium and get an expert to demonstrate basics to its workforce; the chief executive of another is planning to address his employees on how is important for people involved in the stock markets. “ teaches you discipline. It also teaches you persistence. will help employees detach themselves from the mayhem in the markets,” he said. Small gains The impact of the success of the Nashik to Mumbai ‘long march’ of farmers was visible in New Delhi on Tuesday. A few more than a handful of journalists turned up for the press conferences of the parliamentary party leader, Mohammad Salim, during the parliament session.

On Tuesday, Salim was surprised to find the conference room at Parliament House at least partially full. The (AIKS), which is affiliated to the CPI (M), also held a press conference at its Delhi office along with some other organisations to announce its forthcoming protests, and was pleasantly surprised to have more than the usual number of journalists turn up to listen to what it had to say.