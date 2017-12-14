Band-aid for traffic mess

The Karnataka government seems to have finally woken up to the traffic woes of commuters in Bengaluru. The city has 67 lakh vehicles for a population of 1.2 crore, which means it has the highest vehicle density in the country. To avoid a situation like Delhi where heavy pollution is giving government officials sleepless nights, the Karnataka government has mooted a plan to experiment with no private vehicles one day a month starting February 2018. But as some citizens have pointed out on social media, it is, at best, a “band-aid solution”.

