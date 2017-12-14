JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Tread cautiously
Business Standard

Band-aid for traffic mess

Karnataka government seems to have finally woken up to the traffic woes of commuters in Bengaluru

Business Standard 

The Karnataka government seems to have finally woken up to the traffic woes of commuters in Bengaluru. The city has 67 lakh vehicles for a population of 1.2 crore, which means it has the highest vehicle density in the country. To avoid a situation like Delhi where heavy pollution is giving government officials sleepless nights, the Karnataka government has mooted a plan to experiment with no private vehicles one day a month starting February 2018. But as some citizens have pointed out on social media, it is, at best, a “band-aid solution”.
First Published: Thu, December 14 2017. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements